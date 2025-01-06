MUSCAT: “True leadership lies in service — creating an environment where individuals feel empowered, valued and aligned with a shared purpose,” said Eng Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, CEO of Integrated Gas Company (IGC), in an interview with the Observer.

With an illustrious career spanning leadership roles across Oman’s energy sector, Abdulrahman al Yahyaei embodies a vision of purposeful leadership that prioritises innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth. Speaking candidly about his professional journey, achievements and vision for IGC, he shared insights into what it takes to drive transformative change in a competitive industry.

A PATH SHAPED BY VALUES

Al Yahyaei’s journey to becoming a CEO was fuelled by a desire to lead with impact and empower others. His entry into the dynamic oil and gas industry taught him resilience and adaptability, laying the foundation for a career marked by meaningful milestones.

“Each role I embraced offered unique opportunities to address challenges, innovate and inspire growth in myself and others. Over time, I realised that true leadership is about fostering a culture of empowerment and collaboration,” he explained.

In his current tenure at IGC, his leadership philosophy centres on creating value for stakeholders while advancing the company’s strategic objectives. “Leadership isn’t just about achieving business success; it’s about leaving a lasting, positive impact on people and communities,” he emphasised.

DRIVING TRANSFORMATION AT IGC

Under Al Yahyaei’s stewardship, IGC has positioned itself as a key player in Oman’s energy sector. He highlighted several transformative milestones achieved during his leadership, including the introduction of a groundbreaking Gas Spot Market and Auction.

“These initiatives revolutionised how gas resources are managed and traded, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and efficiency,” he said. Additionally, IGC’s strides in operational excellence, such as digitising workflows, have significantly reduced inefficiencies and boosted productivity.

“Leveraging technology to streamline operations isn’t just about enhancing efficiency — it’s about ensuring the organisation’s sustainability and scalability. This aligns with my core belief in using innovation as a catalyst for meaningful and lasting impact,” he added.

CRISIS MANAGEMENT AND STRATEGIC FORESIGHT

One of the defining moments of Al Yahyaei’s career was navigating the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Leading cross-functional teams, he ensured business continuity and minimised disruptions to operations.

“We executed critical initiatives, such as repatriation flights during airport closures, saving over RO 22 million in energy sector costs. These efforts required swift decision-making, empathy and collaboration with multiple stakeholders,” he recalled.

The pandemic also reinforced his focus on adaptability. “In times of crisis, leadership demands agility, transparency and a commitment to strengthening the foundation for future resilience,” he noted.

VISION FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Looking ahead, Al Yahyaei envisions IGC as a driving force in Oman’s energy transition, championing cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

“At the core of our vision is maximising value for Oman’s economy by smartly allocating gas resources and positioning the country for long-term prosperity,” he stated. Beyond economic goals, he emphasised the importance of developing human capital and enhancing In-Country Value (ICV).

“Empowering local talent and investing in skill development are essential to creating a robust workforce that drives both organisational and national growth. This focus on people and sustainability will remain central to our strategy,” he affirmed.

A LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP

Reflecting on his proudest achievements, Al Yahyaei pointed to building sustainable leadership pipelines. “Through mentorship programmes and personalised development plans, I’ve nurtured future leaders grounded in integrity and purpose,” he shared.

For him, this accomplishment represents the long-term impact of values-driven leadership. “True success isn’t just about achieving business goals; it’s about empowering others to lead with vision and responsibility,” he remarked.

ADVICE FOR ASPIRING CEOS

Al Yahyaei’s advice to the next generation of leaders underscores the principles that have guided his career: Empower others: “True leadership is about creating environments where people can thrive.” Adaptability is key: “Stay flexible in a constantly changing world to remain effective.” Integrity first: “Make decisions that align with ethical principles to build trust and long-term success.” Continuous learning: “Embrace lifelong learning to foster growth.”

BALANCING LEADERSHIP AND PERSONAL GROWTH

While balancing leadership demands with personal well-being remains a challenge, Al Yahyaei emphasised the importance of resilience and self-reflection.

“I’ve learned to set boundaries and prioritise continuous learning, but it’s a constant juggling act. What keeps me grounded is staying aligned with my personal and professional values,” he noted.

As he continues to lead IGC, Abdulrahman al Yahyaei’s unwavering focus on purpose, innovation and empowerment serves as a blueprint for sustainable growth and meaningful impact in Oman’s evolving energy landscape.

