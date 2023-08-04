Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, has concluded a working visit to the Russian capital, Moscow.

Ambassador Nusseibeh held consultations with Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, at the House of Receptions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two sides discussed enhancing ties and also reviewed recent international developments, existing cooperation at the UN and on the UN Security Council, and regional files on the Council’s agenda, including the situations in Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Sudan, the Middle East Peace Process, and UN Security Council reform.

Ambassador Nusseibeh and Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin also discussed advancing climate action around the world. The meeting was also attended by Sergey Kononuchenko, Special Envoy of the Secretary of State for Climate Affairs.

During her visit, Ambassador Nusseibeh also met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Representatives of the two countries discussed bilateral relations, international and regional issues, and developments in the region.

Ambassador Nusseibeh also met with Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan. The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan andstressed the need for coordination to effectively address the pressing regional and international concerns, including security, drug trafficking, the humanitarian crisis, and the situation for women and girls.

Ambassador Nusseibeh was accompanied in her meetings by Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, Acting Director of Policy Planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.