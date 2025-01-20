KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Sunday that Kuwait's total non-oil exports to countries around the world in December amounted to KD 23.2 million (USD 74.9 million), up from KD 20.7 million (USD 67 million) in November.

The ministry's International Organizations Affairs and Foreign Trade Sector stated that a total of 1,766 certificates of origin were issued for exports to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in December, valued at approximately KD 16 million (USD 51.7 million). This compares to 1,785 certificates, with exports worth around KD 11.4 million (USD 36.9 million) in November.

The sector further noted that 336 certificates of origin were issued for exports to Arab countries in December, amounting to KD 7 million (USD 22.6 million), up from 265 certificates valued at KD 8.9 million (USD 28.8 million) in November.

In December, five certificates of origin were issued for exports to European countries, totaling KD 179,413 (USD 579,000), an increase from three certificates valued at KD 47,811 (USD 154,800) in November.

The number of certificates of origin issued for African countries in December reached three, with exports worth KD 26,027 (about USD 84,000), compared to one certificate for KD 16,071 (about USD 52,000) in November.

For the Americas, five certificates of origin were issued in December for exports to one country, valued at KD 150,060 (about USD 484,000). This is compared to 10 certificates for exports to three countries, totaling KD 223,296 (about USD 716,700) in November.

Regarding exports to Asian countries and Australia, six certificates of origin were issued in December, for a total value of KD 39,544 (about USD 127,000), compared to five certificates for three countries worth KD 51,662 (about USD 167,000) in November.

The ministry emphasized that some Kuwaiti exports do not require a certificate of origin, meaning the above statistics reflect only those exports for which such certificates were issued. These products, which are exported to various markets worldwide, include items such as liquid gases, food products, polyethylene, organic solvents, empty cardboard boxes, white solvents, refined oil, mineral oil liquids, medical oxygen, dairy products, empty glass bottles, and copper rods.

