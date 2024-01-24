KUWAIT — The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Prince Turki Bin Mohammed Bin Fahd, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, along with the accompanying delegation.



Prince Turki conveyed to the Emir of Kuwait the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.



In return, the Emir of Kuwait expressed his greetings and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, wishing them continued good health and well-being.



He also congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on assuming the reins of government and expressed his best wishes for his health and well-being.



The meeting was marked by the exchange of cordial conversations, reviewing the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and discussing ways to enhance them.



On the same day, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, prime minister of Kuwait, received in Bayan Palace Prince Turki, along with his delegation.



During the reception, Prince Turki conveyed to Sheikh Dr. Mohammed the greetings of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.



He also congratulated Sheikh Dr. Mohammed on his appointment as the prime minister of Kuwait, wishing him continued success and achievement.



The reception included discussions on brotherly relations, exploring avenues of cooperation and outstanding bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to develop them.



