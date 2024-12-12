KUWAIT - Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila met Wednesday with Omani Minister of Social Development Dr. Laila Al-Najjar to discuss enhancing joint cooperation.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Social Affairs said the meeting is part of ongoing efforts to exchange expertise and strengthen coordination between the two sides in the field of social development, to improve social programs and services.

Minister Al-Huwaila said the visit aims to review Kuwait's initiatives and programs that serve targeted societal groups, emphasizing the importance of fostering mutual cooperation to share expertise in these fields.

