Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban explored on Thursday with his British counterpart Nigel Huddleston the free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In a press release, the ministry said that his came during the 65th meeting of the GCC Trade Cooperation Committee in Oman, which discussed multiple topics and praised the UK-GCC negotiators regarding the agreement.

The UK and GCC are in their fourth round of negotiations for a free trade agreement, the press release said, adding that the fifth round is expected to be hosted by the GCC later this year.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry participated in the 65th meeting of the GCC Trade Cooperation Committee, held in Oman, that aims to boost economy and trade among the GCC member states -- Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

