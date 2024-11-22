KUWAIT-- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fasam met with Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kochkarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiar Saidov separately on Thursday.

The meeting between Al-Fasam and Kochkarov reviewed the variables of the global economic outlook and their financial impacts on both nations, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance.

The meeting also shed light on the promising economic and financial cooperation between the two friendly countries, with a focus on upcoming financial and investment initiatives. During her discussion with Saidov, Al-Fasam reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and economics, instilling a sense of reassurance and confidence in the audience.

The meeting also explored the shared aspirations and ambitions of the two countries, inspiring a sense of motivation and determination to strengthen their bilateral relations.

She pointed out that these meetings come on the sidelines of Al-Fassam's chairmanship of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the first session of the Kuwaiti-Uzbek Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, and Scientific Cooperation, which was held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, during the period from Nov 19 to 21.

