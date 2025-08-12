KUWAIT -- The US Dollar rate against the Kuwaiti Dinar on Tuesday settled at KD 0.305 and the Euro dropped by 0.37 percent to KD 0.355, compared to Monday's prices.



The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the sterling pound edged down by 0.18 points to KD 0.410, the Swiss franc dropped by 0.53 percent to KD 0.376 while the Japanese Yen steadied at KD 0.002.



The CBK declares the average day's currency rates and not prices of the actual transactions.

