KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced the temporary closure of two lanes on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Road (Fifth Ring Road) for traffic coming from Salmiya towards Jahra. The closure will be in effect daily from 12:00 am to 5:00 am for a period of four days, starting Sunday, Dec 8, until Wednesday, Dec 11.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the ministry explained that the General Traffic Department would implement the lane closure at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road with Airport Road (Road 55). Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes during the closure hours.

