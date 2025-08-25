KUWAIT CITY - The revenues of ministries and government departments exceeded KD22 billion, while their expenditures reached around KD23.1 billion as per the approved final account of the State Financial Administration for fiscal 2024/2025.

The actual budget deficit reached KD1,055,932,608.

Regarding the final account of Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) for fiscal 2024/2025, the expenditures reached about KD3.35 million, while revenues totaled KD103,500. This is according to the approved final account of KAPP, as published in the Official Gazette -- Kuwait Al-Youm.

The final account approval data indicated that the expenditures of KAPP exceeded revenues by KD3.25 million. The Ministry of Finance covered the excess expenditures from the budgets of ministries and government departments and the general accounts for fiscal 2024/2025.

As per the approved final account of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), its expenditures reached KD44.76 million, while the revenues amounted to KD57,019, with expenditures exceeding revenues by KD44.72 million.

The Ministry of Finance covered the excess expenditures from the budgets of ministries and government departments and the general accounts.

The expenditures of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) amounted to KD8.88 million, while revenues reached about KD1 million. The excess expenditures over revenues amounted to KD7.84 million.

