KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah, held its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace on Monday, addressing a sweeping agenda that spanned diplomatic relations, environmental initiatives, and financial reforms.

The session began with a review of messages sent to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad, from leaders of allied nations, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The Cabinet was briefed on the Prime Minister’s recent meeting with Egyptian Transport and Industry Minister Kamel Al-Wazir, where both sides explored ways to deepen collaboration between the two nations.

In a similar vein, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef reported on his official visits to Lebanon and Syria, where discussions centered on strengthening security cooperation—particularly in areas such as drug trafficking, organized crime, and intelligence exchange.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi shared highlights from his official trip to France, which included signing five major agreements with leading Paris-based medical institutions such as Institut Curie and Foch Hospital.

He also showcased Kuwait’s groundbreaking involvement in a robotic surgery conference in Strasbourg, where a Kuwaiti team performed live remote surgeries—a first for the country and a milestone in its healthcare ambitions.

The Cabinet praised these medical advancements, citing them as key milestones in the government’s strategy to localize and enhance national healthcare services.

Turning to environmental matters, Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi and officials from the Environment Public Authority presented Kuwait’s new low-carbon roadmap. The long-term plan aims to shield the country from the impacts of climate change while driving green investment and advancing a circular carbon economy. The Cabinet welcomed the initiative as a vital step in Kuwait’s push toward sustainable development.

On economic matters, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Eng. Noura Al-Fassam gave a detailed presentation on the country’s 2024–2025 fiscal report.

The figures revealed a projected budget deficit of KD 1.056 billion, prompting calls for tighter control on government spending and a renewed push to increase non-oil revenues.

The Cabinet also reviewed Kuwait’s progress in meeting international standards for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

Top officials from the National Committee and the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit participated in the briefing, with ministers urged to complete all outstanding tasks to ensure compliance in upcoming evaluation phases.

In additional proceedings, the Cabinet approved several draft decree-laws on final accounts for the current fiscal year and agreed to forward them to His Highness the Amir. The ministers also signed off on several other agenda items, referring some to specialized committees for further review.

Finally, the Cabinet approved the latest rulings by the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which included cases involving the revocation of citizenship under the Kuwaiti Nationality Law of 1959 and its amendments.

