KUWAIT CITY: The General Organization for Social Insurance has announced that it is updating the insurance files of citizens, emphasizing that there is no need for individuals to visit the organization for this purpose, as reported by a local newspaper.

While the organization has begun depositing pensions for retired citizens who are registered in its system, this will not include pensions for individuals whose nationalities were revoked, such as the wives of Kuwaitis, divorcees, and widows residing in Kuwait, under Article 8 of the Nationality Law. However, their retirement salaries are expected to continue.

Informed sources explained that the reason pensions are not being disbursed to this group on the usual pension deposit date is that, according to the “Insurance” law, the deposit of retirement pensions is restricted to eligible citizens and Gulf nationals who are registered with the institution. They added that issuing pensions to those whose nationalities have been withdrawn would require a legislative document to authorize this action.

The sources also revealed that, in line with government directives, work is underway on a draft law that will allow the Social Insurance to start paying retirement pensions to this excluded group in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has requested the Kuwait Credit Bank to prevent individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenship has been revoked from disposing of any property they own until their dues to the Ministry are settled.

The Ministry clarified that some individuals whose citizenship has been revoked still have outstanding amounts for electricity and water consumption, as well as municipal fees for properties or facilities registered in their names.

Informed sources within the Ministry said that the aim is to protect public funds by ensuring that individuals with revoked citizenship pay their outstanding bills before being able to sell or transfer their properties.

