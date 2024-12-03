KUWAIT - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan emphasized the need to expedite the completion of the Sabah Al-Nasser Bridge project. She highlighted the importance of increasing equipment and labor to ensure the project is completed within the agreed time frame and according to the signed contract.

Al-Mashaan made these remarks following an inspection visit to the project site on Monday, where she reviewed the latest developments and monitored ongoing maintenance work on the bridge. This visit is part of the Ministry of Public Works' efforts to improve the country's infrastructure.

She stressed the importance of continuously monitoring the bridge's condition and performing necessary maintenance to ensure safety for both the public and surrounding roads. The goal is to enhance road and transportation services, ensuring their long-term sustainability for a better future for citizens.

Additionally, Al-Mashaan urged those in charge of the project to focus on completing the work promptly to serve the residents of the area. The bridge, being a vital route, faces heavy truck traffic and congestion, making its timely completion essential.

She called on the relevant teams within the ministry and the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation to expedite the implementation process and adhere to the agreed-upon standards and deadlines.

