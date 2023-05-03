NEW DELHI - Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi discussed, on Wednesday, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

The meeting was held at the Indian Foreign Ministry's headquarter, where Ambassador Hayat handed Lekhi a written letter from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar regarding bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of developing them, Ambassador Hayat told KUNA by phone.

According to the Ambassador, both sides reviewed issues of mutual concern and the latest developments of regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Jassim Al-Najem and the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Adarish Sweeka.

Ambassador Hayat and the Kuwaiti delegation arrived in India on Tuesday on an official visit to participate in the fifth round of political negotiation between the foreign ministries of both countries.

