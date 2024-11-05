KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs opened registration for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage season, with campaign prices ranging from 1,600 to 1,700 Kuwaiti dinars per person.

Sattam Al-Muzain, Director of the Hajj and Umrah Department has announced a notable decrease in Hajj prices — down from previous rates of up to 3,800 dinars — due to the introduction of the central registration applications/websites, which has reduced prices by as much as 40 percent while maintaining service quality.

The Ministry is expected to release detailed pricing and contact information for Hajj campaigns at the end of this week. The registration will remain open until November 17. Al-Muzain attributed the price reduction to recent changes in Hajj regulations, increased competition among licensed Hajj caravans and improved services within Saudi camps.

