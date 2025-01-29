Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya stressed, Wednesday, the importance of cooperation to confront political, economic and security transformations in the region and worldwide, noting that Kuwait's presidency of the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the GCC comes at a critical stage that requires strengthening Gulf integration.

During the first meeting of the 28th session of the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Kuwait, Al-Yahya said that this meeting represents a prominent station in the path of cooperation and integration between the Council countries and reflects the commitment of the member states.

The Minister also affirmed that the GCC has proven throughout its successful journey its ability to withstand and adapt to these challenges, indicating that the advisory body is a fundamental pillar in supporting the decision-making tributary within the Cooperation Council.

He conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his wishes for the success of the meeting, praising the support of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for the tasks of the Advisory Board.

Minister Al-Yahya expressed thanked the Chairman of the Advisory Board in its 27th session, Dr. Mohammad Al-Sada, for his sincere efforts that yielded constructive results, stressing the pivotal role played by the Board in providing in-depth studies and strategic recommendations that support the Gulf integration process.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, stressed the importance of the Advisory Board in supporting the decisions of the Supreme Council.

Al-Budaiwi referred to the new assignments issued by the 45th Gulf Summit hosted by Kuwait last December, which include unifying Gulf efforts to confront natural disasters, developing unified Gulf policies and legislation to use artificial intelligence, and addressing obstacles to the integration of services between the GCC countries.

For his part, the Chairman of the 27th session of the Advisory Board, Dr. Mohammad Al-Sada, said that the Advisory Board concluded the work of its previous session, where it submitted its views and recommendations to the Supreme Council in its 45th session held in Kuwait. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to Minister Al-Yahya, for his generous hosting of the meeting. He also praised the continuous efforts made by the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council in supporting the work of the Council and enhancing cooperation between member states.

Al-Sada also congratulated the new Chairman of the Board, Nasser Al-Roudhan, on his selection as Chairman of the Advisory Board for the new session, stressing that the previous session witnessed great effort that resulted in the preparation of comprehensive strategic visions that were presented to the Supreme Council and officially approved.

In turn, the new Chairman of the Authority, Nasser Al-Roudhan, said that this meeting confirms the importance of the role played by the Authority in studying the vital issues that concern the GCC citizens and enhancing the sustainable development process of the Council countries.

The Advisory Body was established by a decision of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council at its 18th session in Kuwait in December 1997, based on a proposal submitted by the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the aim of expanding the base of consultation and intensifying communications between member states.

