The Government has adopted the "open door" policy in line with guidelines by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to bolster further confidence between state officials and the citizens and improve public services.

In addition to the removal of physical bureaucratic barriers in the face of the nationals, the citizens can easily request meetings with top officials via the government "Tawasul System", available on the smart service "Sahel." The cabinet, during a session held on May 19, stressed on necessity "to open the doors for citizens seeking to work out transactions at the ministries and other government authorities." The digital service is designed to enable citizens to present queries and complaints quickly, boosting transparency and confidence between the nationals and the government.

Amer Al-Ajmi, the head of the local affairs sector and the government official spokesperson, said in a statement to KUNA that the open door policy is in line with instructions by Their Highnesses the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Al-Ajmi added that the government, through this mechanism, is seeking to bolster the confidence with the masses by creating a transparent medium for facilitating and speeding up solutions to diverse issues.

The smart service, available to deal with all ministries involved in utilities and public services, is helpful to cut red tape.

Meetings could be requested with ministers, deputies or undersecretaries, Al-Ajmi explained, indicating that duration of the meeting and other relevant terms can be set by each department.

Ministries have already declared that they are accessible via the online service and a number of ministers have given instructions to tackle hurdles facing citizens while processing transactions at the state departments.

