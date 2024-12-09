KUWAIT CITY: Ministerial Resolution No. 226 of 2024 has been issued to amend certain provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 421 of 2019 regarding the regulations of the Fish Auction Market. The amendment specifies new conditions for individuals and legal entities wishing to participate in the fish auction.

According to the new resolution, natural persons wishing to participate in the auction must first obtain a "Visiting Participant" card from the auction supervisor after registering their information in the participant register. For representatives of legal entities, including companies, restaurants, and stall owners, they are required to submit an official request to acquire up to two cards for their employees, with an issuance fee of 30 dinars per card. These cards will be valid for one calendar year and can be renewed annually for 15 dinars.

Cardholders are expected to follow the instructions of the auction supervisor. In case of any violations, the card will be confiscated, and the business owner will be notified. The card may be returned after the business owner provides a pledge not to repeat the violation.

Additionally, representatives of legal entities must pay a security deposit of 20 dinars, which must be submitted one hour before the auction begins. This deposit will be refunded at the end of the auction unless the offer is withdrawn after the auction has been awarded.

Finally, the broker is required to submit a daily report to the Ministry containing detailed sale data from the auction.

