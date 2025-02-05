The Kuwaiti Cabinet welcomed the Amiri decree published earlier today amending the appointment of Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and appointing Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Minister of Defense.

The Cabinet, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, wished the newly-sworn minister the best in performing his duties under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The aforementioned statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and acting interior minister Shereedah Al-Mousherji after the weekly Cabinet meeting at Bayan Palace on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Noura Al-Fassam gave a presentation on the financial balance needed to implement structural reforms in a bid to sustain stability of the Kuwaiti economy.

The Cabinet tasked Al-Fassam of providing a follow-up report every three months on the matter.

The Cabinet declared February 25, 26 and 27 a public holiday on the occasion of the National and Liberation Days. Regular working schedule is to resume on Sunday March 2.

The public holiday is for government bodies, authorities, and institutions, but entities with singular working hours are to decide their own schedules.

