KUWAIT - The cabinet held an extraordinary session on Wednesday at Bayan Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following the session, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel said the ministers were briefed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as by Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Amer Mohammad Ali Mohammad about the National Assembly elections and their results.

Polls of the assembly's 17th legislative term were held on Tuesday and final results of the polling were declared early today.

The ministers expressed appreciation for the great efforts exerted by the judiciary, the public prosecution, personnel of the ministries of interior, justice, information, health, education, the municipality, NGOs and volunteers.

They also applauded the voters whose patriotism was translated through their participation in the process and congratulated winners of parliamentary seats, wishing them success in serving the homeland and the citizens.

In line with provision 57 of the constitution, the ministers examined the government resignation motion that would be submitted to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Moreover, His Highness the prime minister, personally and on behalf of the executives, expressed deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on their valuable confidence and significant support.

He also lauded the ministers for their sincere efforts during the service.