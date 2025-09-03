KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways officially launched on Wednesday its newly introduced "economy class without baggage" travel category, designed to allow passengers to fly carrying only a lightweight cabin bag rather than checked luggage.



Chairperson Abdulmohsen Al-Faqaan emphasized that this innovative category offers travelers a wider range of options tailored to their needs, particularly for short business trips or quick personal journeys where carrying large suitcases or heavy baggage is unnecessary.



He explained that passengers using this new fare may bring a single cabin bag weighing up to seven kilograms, while also benefiting from the convenience of issuing boarding passes directly at Terminal 4 self-service machines.



Al-Faqaan further highlighted Kuwait Airways' commitment to simplifying every stage of the passenger journey, starting from entering the terminal, continuing through seamless check-in procedures, and culminating in onboard comfort supported by modern entertainment and excellent hospitality.



The airline has now structured its economy class into four distinctive categories, including "Without Baggage" with 50 percent mileage, "Saver" with one 32-kilogram bag and 50 percent mileage, "Standard" with two bags and full mileage, and "Flexible" with additional mileage.

