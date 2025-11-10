KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Jamal Al-Loghani on Sunday discussed with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais ways to strengthen cooperation between both organizations.



AEO, formerly known as the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), told KUNA that Al-Loghani also reviewed with Al-Ghais the prospects of boosting joint action in light of the organization's new strategic orientation, which aims at upgrading its activities to keep pace with global energy shifts.



Al-Loghani affirmed that AEO seeks to act as a pan-Arab energy organization primarily focused on oil and gas while expanding to wider energy domains, as Al-Ghais praised the reform steps and affirmed OPEC's readiness to support all efforts toward this transformation.

Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Jamal Al-Loghani with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais

Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Jamal Al-Loghani with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais

Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Jamal Al-Loghani

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).