KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has disclosed that the number of expatriates in Kuwait without university qualifications has reached 2,899,191 as of June. This figure includes various educational levels and reflects the country's expatriate workforce demographics. This announcement coincides with expectations to cancel health insurance fees for expatriates aged 60 and above who lack university degrees. The move follows a Court of Appeal ruling in March, which upheld a decision by the Court of First Instance to revoke Administrative Decision No. 27 of 2021 regarding work permit regulations.

According to statistics obtained by Al-Seyassah / Arab Times, the number of expatriates with university degrees has declined to 143,488, including 6,561 individuals with postgraduate qualifications (Master's and PhDs). In contrast, the data indicates that 82,040 workers are classified as illiterate.

Additionally:

The "read and write" category includes 954,747 individuals.

Workers with primary education total 112,933.

Those with intermediate education amount to 654,738.

The report also notes that expatriates aged 20 and above comprise the majority of those without university qualifications. Kuwait’s total expatriate population is estimated at approximately 3,358,645 individuals.

In related developments, informed sources at the Public Authority for Manpower announced changes to transfer regulations within the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector. The period required for transferring workers within this sector has been reduced from three years to one year, provided the sponsor approves the transfer.

The sources clarified that allowing transfers from the SME sector to the private sector is not permissible. The adjustment aims to address challenges faced by faltering projects and operational difficulties, enabling better utilization of workers in small and medium enterprises.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

