flynas, a low-cost airline in Middle East, announced launching a new route between Moscow and Jeddah on December 23, further increasing connectivity with the Russian capital, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and Air Connectivity Programme.

Starting December 23, flynas will operate three weekly flights between Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

