His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the presence of Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Alongside Sheikh Abdullah, the Jordanian King also received the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who participated in the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss the recent developments in Palestine.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan.

During the meeting, all sides reviewed the development of current events in the Middle East and efforts to intensify humanitarian response to the needs of civilians.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty King Abdullah II and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people.