ABU DHABI- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre in Al Ain.

The new community centre, which is the eighth across Al Ain, will offer comprehensive family services to support the community and families’ needs, as well as encourage active community engagement, and advance social inclusion.

His Highness was accompanied by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD), and Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation.

The new community centre, featuring the newly-launched FDF brand, will offer comprehensive family services that seek to further strengthen social cohesion and family units, and support positive social change.

Jebel Hafeet Community Centre will provide community services for extended working hours, as part of Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to create a positive environment for families and the wider community, and to enhance community engagement and serve people’s needs more efficiently.

It will also help to socially empower children, youth, women and senior citizens by creating more facilities, as well as providing an observation unit to manage societal issues.

At the inauguration, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: "The inauguration of this centre comes as part of efforts to enhance services in the social sector across the emirate by improving quality of life, contributing to social cohesion, and strengthening family values. This is particularly important because it is the family that is primarily responsible for instilling the early foundations and principles of education and for promoting tolerance and other positive values ​​among children and future generations".

Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, said: "We look forward to a bright future by providing exceptional services and incorporating proactive and long-term plans to achieve qualitative achievements that meet the needs of our society".

She added that a new e-customer journey has also been launched that includes an integrated journey for each individual and family, starting from registration, through to assessing their needs, and ending with providing the required social empowerment services and measuring social impact and the return on the individual, the family and society.