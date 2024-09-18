Yōko Kamikawa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, has welcomed the decision by the governments of Japan and the UAE to launch negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

In an official statement, Kamikawa expressed her hope that the conclusion of an ambitious, balanced, and comprehensive economic partnership agreement between Japan and the UAE, in addition to the Free Trade Agreement between Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is being negotiated in parallel, would contribute to strengthening bilateral economic relations, including expanding trade, investment, and other fields.

She also reaffirmed Japan's commitment to expanding cooperation in various fields while enhancing broad economic relations with the UAE.