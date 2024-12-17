TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al-Jaber agreed on Monday to further promote cooperation between the two countries, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 25-minute phone talks, Iwaya showed Japan's willingness to further strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields under the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative, the ministry said in a press release. In response, Al-Jaber expressed his renewed hopes for strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

The two ministers also confirmed their continued cooperation to realize a high-level Japan-UAE Economic Partnership Agreement following the first round of negotiations for EPA, which was held in Tokyo last month. In the November meeting, the two sides discussed such issues as trade in goods, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, investment, intellectual property and other areas.

