TOKYO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed on Tuesday to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.



"I would like to strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia, while looking ahead to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year," Ishiba said during their 15-minute telephone conversation, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Ishiba also said Japan is willing to work even more closely together the kingdom towards the peace and stability in the region and the international community.



In response, Crown Prince Salman said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and that he would like to cooperate with Ishiba, according to the ministry.



Ishiba also expressed hope that Saudi Arabia will continue to play a leading role in stabilizing the global oil market. "I hope the two countries will further expand cooperation, as the relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia have deepened in a wide range of fields beyond the energy sector, such as clean energy, advanced technology and entertainment," the premier said.



Crown Prince Salman expressed his wishes to deepen cooperation with Japan in a variety of fields, including politics, economics and security.

The two leaders voiced their concern on the exchange of attacks continuing in the Middle East region, and shared the recognition that urging all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint is of utmost importance.



They also agreed to continue to work closely together for the stability of the Middle East region, including on the situation in Gaza, with Ishiba showing appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership on the situation in Gaza.

