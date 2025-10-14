MUSCAT— Oman’s ITHCA Group has invested US$20 million (about RO 7.7 million) in US-based Movandi to accelerate the Sultanate’s semiconductor and smart-communications ecosystem under Oman Vision 2040, with plans to establish a national innovation centre for chips and smart connectivity, support knowledge transfer and talent development, and back Movandi’s new Muscat R&D office focused on AI-enabled communications.

ITHCA CEO Eng. Said bin Abdullah Al Mandhari said the partnership reflects a drive to build quality ties with leading global technology firms and to develop an integrated local ecosystem that strengthens Oman’s position as a regional hub for future technologies and the digital economy.

Maryam Rofougaran, Movandi co-founder, said the tie-up opens a strategic bridge between Silicon Valley and Oman to develop next-generation communications, including 5G, satellite communications and fixed wireless access (FWA), powered by advanced semiconductor innovation.

Movandi specialises in RF chipsets, beamforming systems and smart antennas that improve performance and lower costs across networks in urban and remote areas. Backed by ITHCA, the company’s Muscat office will serve as a centre for research, development and regional collaboration in smart communications and AI.



