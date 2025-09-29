Italy and Bahrain said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing investments and trade worth over one billion euros ($1.2 billion), according to a joint statement between the two nations.

The memorandum was announced after a meeting in Rome between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the statement said.

The memorandum "will enhance economic relations and increase trade and investments ... with the partnership committing to investments in excess of one billion euros," as the parties agreed to boost ties in sectors including energy and defence.

The two countries also called for the end to the war in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, while also condemning "any unilateral or violent action in the West Bank."

"Both parties called for full and safe humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza," the statement added, confirming support for a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. ($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones/Keith Weir)