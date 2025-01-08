Muscat – Nearly 20,000 people, including students, have registered to visit the iconic Italian naval ship Amerigo Vespucci, which will dock at Sultan Qaboos Port on Wednesday. The ship will remain in Muscat till January 12 and be open to the public on January 9, 10 and 11.

As part of the ship’s visit, a photo exhibition – titled ‘Voyages Across Oceans: The Legacy of Amerigo Vespucci and Shabab Oman II Maritime Heritage‘ – is being held at The Sustainable City Yiti – Experience Centre from January 8 to 12. Inaugurated on Tuesday evening, featuring 20 photos each of the Amerigo Vespucci and Shabab Oman II, the exhibition celebrates the maritime heritage shared by Oman and Italy.

Shabab Oman II is the sail training ship of Royal Navy of Oman and it also serves as an ambassador of friendship and peace.

Amerigo Vespucci is on a two-year world tour that began in Genoa on July 1, 2023 visiting 36 ports in 32 countries, showcasing Italy’s naval traditions. The stop in Muscat marks the 32nd stage of the world tour and the ship’s first-ever visit to Oman.

Speaking about the visit, H E Pierluigi D’Elia, Ambassador of Italy to Oman, said, “The ocean unites us irrespective of the differences. Over the decades, the ship has been an epitome of sailing ambassadorship taking the common message of love and brotherhood.”

He described the Amerigo Vespucci as a “guardian of naval and seafaring traditions for over 90 years; one of the most recognisable symbols of Italy worldwide. She represents the Italian Navy and the nation itself, embodying maritime traditions and enhancing Italy’s prestige through her voyages”.

The Amerigo Vespucci has conducted annual training missions for students of the Italian Naval Academy since it was commissioned.

Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy, will pay an official visit to Oman to coincide with the ship’s arrival.

The ship’s motto – ‘Not who begins, but he who perseveres’, which is attributed to Leonardo da Vinci – reflects the values upheld by its approximately 400 military personnel, including the permanent crew and Italian Naval Academy students.

On July 30, 2007, the Amerigo Vespucci was named Unicef Goodwill Ambassador at a ceremony in Genoa, a title renewed in 2016. The ship continues to represent Italy’s rich maritime history, innovation and cultural heritage as it sails around the globe.