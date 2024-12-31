Tehran: Iran and Oman on Monday agreed to boost bilateral cooperation across all areas and consultations on issues of common concern.

This was announced in a joint press conference in Tehran between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and visiting Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi.

Araghchi said the bilateral relations had expanded across various fields, highlighting the importance of the upcoming meeting of the bilateral economic committee in January in Muscat.

Meanwhile, Albusaidi said that the two sides agreed to take practical steps to enhance trade and investment ties, increase bilateral trade, facilitate transportation, shipping and travel, and cooperate in food and health security projects.

He added they had discussed regional and international developments and stressed the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts and enhancing constructive dialogue mechanisms to deal with the current challenges facing the region.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).