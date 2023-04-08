UAE - The industrial sector contributes 20% to the GDP of Ajman and is one of the crucial sectors that the northern emirate is focused on developing through various partnerships, including the strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, reported Wam citing a senior official.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED), was speaking at the second session of the Ramadan Economic Majlis held under the theme "Sustainable Economy".

It was held in collaboration with the Organising Committee for Ramadan activities in Ajman and the Citizens Affairs Office.

The session, titled "Industrial Revolution Strategy", was conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and was presented by Tariq Al Hashemi, the Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry.

It was opened by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED.

Al Hamrani pointed out that the session was aimed at raising awareness among factory owners about the strategy of the industrial revolution and its objectives, encouraging them to upgrade their facilities to keep pace with this strategy.

He also appreciated the Ministry's efforts in utilising advanced technology in industries through its various initiatives and projects in the UAE, which have contributed to promoting the country's industries and innovations.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's Industrial Technological Transformation programme and the ministry's integrated system of legislation, programmes, and initiatives aimed at promoting the use of advanced technology to accelerate the UAE's industrial technology transformation, stated the report.

He praised the ministry's efforts, including the launch of the "Make in the UAE" initiative, the Industrial Technology Transformation programme, the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), and the Future Factories initiatives, which aim to enhance the efficiency of entrepreneurship and merge small companies in line with advanced technology trends, it added.

