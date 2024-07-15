His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, will commence a two-day state visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

During the visit, His Excellency will hold discussions with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on strengthening the strategic relations between the two nations across various fields with a focus on the comprehensive economic partnership that links the two countries and contributes to advancing their vision for sustainable development and prosperity for both peoples.