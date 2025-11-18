IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a dual management agreement with Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding.

The signing will see the launch of Crowne Plaza Al Khobar Al Bandariyah (232 keys) and Holiday Inn Riyadh Rose Yard (106 keys), reinforcing IHG’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom and its growing hospitality sector in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Crowne Plaza Al Khobar Al Bandariyah, slated to open in Q1 2027, will be prominently located steps from the Corniche, with strong connectivity to Dammam and King Fahd International Airport.

The hotel will feature flexible meeting spaces and integrated social areas which will enable guests to connect, work or unwind effortlessly.

Located in the Capital’s Al-Suwaidi district, Holiday Inn Riyadh Rose Yard will offer guests convenient access to key destinations including the Diplomatic Quarter and Diriyah Gate.

Set to open late 2026, the hotel will embody the brand’s next-generation standards including the transformative Open Lobby concept.

Designed for the modern traveller, the new concept redefines the traditional hotel lobby into a versatile hub where guests can work, dine, or relax seamlessly.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 ambitions, we are delighted to expand our footprint with the signings of Crowne Plaza Al Khobar Al Bandariyah and Holiday Inn Riyadh Rose Yard. This partnership with Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding reinforces our commitment to the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector. We look forward to leveraging our global systems and 'True Hospitality for Good' ethos to deliver world-class hospitality that elevates the guest experience and further supports the nation's economic diversification goals.”

The dual signing strengthens IHG’s footprint across two of Saudi Arabia’s most dynamic markets. Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital, continues to attract significant investment and talent across finance, real estate, construction and tourism, cementing its role as a regional hub.

Al Khobar, part of the Greater Dammam metropolitan area, benefits from its strategic coastal position and proximity to major corporate demand drivers.

Abdulaziz bin Mosa Al-mosa, Vice Chairman of the Board, Mosa bin Abdulaziz Al-Mosa and Sons Group Real Estate Holding, commented: “Our partnership with IHG represents a strategic step in expanding our portfolio of high-value hospitality assets across fast-growing markets such as Riyadh and the Eastern Province. We invest in carefully selected projects that enhance asset value and deliver hotel operations built on world-class standards. Choosing IHG reflects our confidence in their global expertise and their ability to generate sustainable operational returns while elevating the appeal of the destinations we develop. The launch of these two new hotels aligns with our ambition to grow our real estate and hospitality investments and contributes to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by diversifying our offerings and developing assets designed to create long-term value, leading us toward our target of building a portfolio of more than 1,000 hotel rooms by 2030.”

