Muscat: While farm villas in the Sultanate of Oman have traditionally catered to domestic tourists,

but have significant potential to attract international visitors seeking authentic, experiential stays.

In an interview, Ali Siddiqui, research manager, Cavendish Maxwell, said, "To appeal to this audience, properties need to be upgraded facilities to meet international hospitality standards for comfort and hygiene, and to adopt professional digital booking platforms."

Ali Siddiqui

He added, "Tour Operators can play a key role by training property owners on international guest expectations, enhancing online presence and digital marketing, and building partnerships to showcase these unique accommodations. In addition, partnerships with professional hotel operators could help elevate service and facilities to international standards. Such collaborations allow operators to tap into the experiential tourism market, diversify their portfolios, enhance brand positioning, leverage operational expertise, and provide farm villa owners with access to the operators’ client base."

By leveraging professional partnerships and the distinctive qualities of these farm villas, owners can create experiences that could resonate with international visitors, according to Siddiqui.

With regards to the hotel apartments markets, he said both domestic and international visitors expect consistent service standards, well-maintained facilities, and professional management from their accommodation, wherever they are in the world.

"In this context, it is essential for hotel apartments to maintain defined standards and implement robust quality control measures. Inconsistent housekeeping, outdated furnishings, lack of operating procedures, and insufficient staff training can undermine the guest experience and reduce repeat business."

According to Siddiqui, "While demand for hotel apartments remains intact, particularly from business travellers on extended stays, families, and cost-conscious visitors seeking more space and flexibility,

The overall projection for this segment remains steady, given the underlying demand drivers. However, success will ultimately depend on the industry’s ability to deliver quality experiences that meet evolving guest expectations, ensuring long-term competitiveness and loyalty."



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

