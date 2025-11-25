Holm Developments, a key real estate developer, has officially launched its new brand and also its inaugural residential project, Holm One, during a high-profile event held in Dubai.

The launch welcomed over 500 guests, including real estate brokers, investors, and influencers, marking the company’s formal entry into Dubai’s competitive property landscape.

Located in Jumeirah Garden City, a prime district positioned between DIFC and the Jumeirah coastline,

Holm One offers a rare blend of central connectivity and residential calm, providing residents with quick access to Downtown Dubai, City Walk, major business districts, and the beach, said the developer.

Positioned as Holm’s flagship development, Holm One reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to permanence, precision, and quality.

The project consists of 218 units across eight floors, offering a curated selection of studios and one-bedroom apartments designed for young professionals, couples, and small families, it stated.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Sergey Avayan said: "Holm Developments was born from a simple idea: to create homes that reflect how people truly aspire to live. Not just spaces defined by sq m or finishes, but places shaped by comfort, functionality and long-term value.:

"We are not chasing numbers. We are building a brand that people can trust, a name that stands for care, vision, and integrity," he stated.

Avayan pointed out that Holm One was defined by clean lines, balanced proportions, and timeless architectural expression.

"The façade blends natural materials and soft neutral tones, creating an understated elegance that aligns with Holm’s design philosophy: quality over trends, functionality over flash. Inside, every layout has been shaped around the human experience. Spacious interiors, naturally lit rooms, modern finishes, and practical arrangements ensure comfort and ease. Each home includes an integrated smart-home system, while energy-efficient features support sustainability and reduced consumption," he stated.

"All units at Holm One will be delivered fully furnished, offering residents a complete, move-in-ready living experience that reflects Holm’s commitment to convenience, quality, and thoughtful design," he added.

Some of the key amenities residents will get to enjoy include:

•A temperature-controlled swimming pool with landscaped decks

•A fully equipped fitness studio

•A dedicated yoga space

•Co-working lounges for professionals and

•Social zones to encourage neighbourly connection

Mahmud Raad, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Holm, said the new development represents more than a building. "It is an expression of how we believe people should live in a modern Dubai. We are not just building homes. We are building trust. Holm One sets the standard for everything that will follow," he added.

The project is currently active on-site with handover scheduled for Q1 2028.

