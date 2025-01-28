H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired the first Defence Council meeting of 2025.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, welcoming the attendees, stressed the importance of redoubling efforts, fostering teamwork, and strengthening collaboration and coordination in keeping with the leadership’s vision for advancing the UAE’s defence capabilities. Looking forward to a landmark year of excellence, innovation, and accomplishments that reflects the nation’s broader development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the need to enhance the institutional performance of the Defence Ministry and identify ways to align it with strategic objectives set for the next phase.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior officers and officials from the Ministry.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen the military and institutional strategies while emphasising the importance of developing and enhancing capabilities across the Ministry's various departments.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of unflagging efforts to enhance the nation's defence capabilities in accordance with changing regional and global scenarios and challenges. He praised the steadfast support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in developing the nation’s military capabilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the President's unwavering dedication and meticulous oversight of different branches of the Armed Forces, and his commitment to equipping all units with cutting-edge defence systems and technologies, ensuring their full readiness to serve the nation with conviction.

He emphasised the crucial need to invest in developing national expertise in the defence and military sectors, strengthening the capabilities of armed forces personnel, and ensuring their optimal preparedness for any eventuality.

He highlighted the importance of familiarising defence personnel with the latest defence technologies and equipment, emphasising that the human element is critical to building a robust, modern military reinforced by innovative strategies and advanced systems.

At the end of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his sincere gratitude to all attendees for their commitment and dedication to strengthening the Armed Forces in various capacities. He wished them continued success and assured that the leadership would spare no effort in ensuring the comprehensive development of the UAE's military capabilities, always aiming to achieve the highest global standards.