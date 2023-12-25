Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the distribution of performance-based bonuses totalling AED152 million to civilian employees of Dubai Government entities.

The bonuses, subject to Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Law No. (8) of 2018, will be granted to eligible civilian employees based on the criteria set by the DGHR.

Sheikh Hamdan underscored the Dubai Government’s continuous dedication to fostering an environment that nurtures creativity and commitment among employees, aligning with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to cultivate human capital and encourage them to achieve the highest levels of performance. “Such efforts contribute significantly to consolidating Dubai’s developmental journey and enhancing its position as the world’s best city to work and live in,” he noted.

“We have approved the distribution of AED152 million in performance-based bonuses to exceptional employees, aligning with the Dubai Government’s strategy to cultivate human talent, foster creativity and innovation and empower individuals to implement their innovative ideas. This embodies the essence of Dubai’s successful approach to administration and flexible government work, ultimately contributing to realising the objectives outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda, D33,” he said.

Hamdan bin Mohammed added, “We take immense pride in the exceptional performance of Dubai Government employees, and we commend the dedication of our workforce in consistently striving for excellence to provide the best services to Dubai’s residents. We hope that this reward serves as an additional motivation for every member of the government workforce. Our appreciation for outstanding achievements knows no bounds, and those who leave a lasting impact in their work deserve the utmost recognition. The Dubai Government remains committed to acknowledging excellence and holds in high regard those who make significant contributions. This commitment to excellence has been our hallmark, defining who we are and guiding our work in the heart of Dubai.”

The allocation of bonuses reflects the Dubai Government's commitment to acknowledging exceptional human competencies, aligning with the dynamic changes in government operations. It also aims to inspire employees to engage in creativity and innovation, enhancing their ability to fulfill duties and tasks optimally.

The DGHR Law No. (8) of 2018 aligns with the best global systems in attracting, managing and retaining human capital, while Decision No. (39) of 2018, pertaining to the Performance Management System for Dubai Government employees, strives to boost the productivity and competitiveness of government entities.