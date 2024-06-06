Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture's branch in Madinah reported a significant surge in date sales at the central dates market, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday. Over the past week, 528,604 kilograms of dates were sold, generating over SAR7.7 million (AED7.54 mn) in revenue.

This increase coincides with the arrival of pilgrims and the start of the fresh date harvest in local farms. To ensure a smooth market experience, the ministry branch has intensified its field inspections and monitoring activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has completed the preparations for Al-Khaif Mosque in Mina to welcome pilgrims. The preparations included carpeting, cleaning, sanitising, and maintaining the air conditioning, lighting, and restrooms. The ministry has also set up Islamic awareness counters and fatwa booths, activated electronic screens and surveillance cameras, and assigned maintenance companies to work around the clock for cleaning and maintenance.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched the third pre-Hajj simulation exercise to transport around 1.4 million pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad through over 65,000 trips.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah witnessed the launch of the exercise as part of the ministry's preparations for this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH, aiming to ensure all adequate arrangements in the holy sites.