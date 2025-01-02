RIYADH - The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), has facilitated the employment of 169,000 Saudi nationals during the third quarter of 2024, investing SR1.4 billion in training and empowerment programs.



In the first nine months of 2024, the HADAF helped approximately 294,000 Saudi men and women secure jobs in private sector establishments.

Moreover, 1.7 million individuals have benefitted from the fund's programs and services during the same period, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting a statement from HADAF.



From the start of 2024 until the end of the third quarter, about 139,000 establishments across the Kingdom have benefited from the HADAF's services and products in vital sectors, with a total expenditure of SR5.48 billion on training and development programs.



The HADAF contributes to the Kingdom's ongoing progress across all sectors, adapting to evolving business needs and the demand for national workforce skills.

This involves developing national skills, enhancing Saudi workforce participation, fostering private sector collaboration for localization, and strengthening partnerships to empower national talents, improving their competitiveness, and long-term presence in the job market.

