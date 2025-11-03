Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, participated in the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, held in Manama, Bahrain.

The important annual event held discussions on navigating uncertainties in global markets and the geopolitical shifts that are redrawing the global economic map.

During his participation, Al Zeyoudi took part in a session titled ‘Navigating Uncertainty in Global Markets’, where he discussed how global uncertainty around tariffs and trade policy are impacting access to capital and risk appetites for financial and investment authorities globally, specifically in the GCC.

He was joined in the panel discussion by Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy for the Kingdom of Bahrain and Alderman Alastair King, Lord Mayor of the City of London.

“In this climate of flux, the GCC has emerged as a magnet for global capital. Investors are looking for predictability, stability, and neutrality - and the GCC region provides all three. The UAE is a leader in attracting capital, as we witnessed record inflows of FDI in 2024 and rank second globally in new foreign direct investment projects,” Al Zeyoudi said. “These uncertain times offer great opportunity if we are willing to invest boldly in the sectors of the future and leverage the economic shifts to expand trade, not retreat from it. By forging strong partnerships and utilizing our collective strengths, we can drive growth and prosperity not just for the UAE, but for the entire GCC region and the wider world.”

Al Zeyoudi pointed to the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme as a prime example of how the nation is countering protectionism by creating policy predictability and transparency to ensure both its’ trading partners and businesses can thrive.

Under the CEPA programme, the UAE has concluded 32 trade deals, 13 of which have entered into force. These agreements have helped drive an increase in non-oil trade and investment for the UAE, with non-oil exports with the 13 partner countries with whom deals have entered into force growing 130% between 2021–2024, while overall trade grew 81% in the same period.

The Gateway Gulf Investment Forum is an annual event that brings together government officials, business leaders, investors, and industry experts from GCC countries and beyond to discuss investment opportunities, economic trends, and regional cooperation.

The forum serves as a crucial platform for showcasing the Gulf's economic potential, fostering cross-border partnerships, and addressing challenges related to diversification and sustainable growth. Its importance lies in facilitating dialogue, attracting foreign direct investment, and supporting the GCC’s broader economic diversification agendas.