MUSCAT - UK-based upstream energy company Genel Energy has announced the start of appraisal work on Block 54 in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate.

London-headquartered Genel Energy, which holds a 40% non-operating interest, and OQ Exploration & Production (OQEP) — the upstream arm of OQ Group — which holds a 60% operating interest, signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) with the Omani government earlier this year to develop Block 54 (also known as the Karawan Concession). The deal marks the UK firm’s maiden foray into Oman’s oil and gas industry.

“In Oman, on Block 54, we have started work towards testing the discovered resource. We are excited about the potential of the acreage and look forward to progressing activities there in the coming months”, said Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel Energy, in a trading and operations update for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

Phase 1 of the joint venture’s three-year work plan includes testing the Batha West-1 (BW-1) discovery well, encompassing a borehole workover and formal well testing of multiple pay zones to confirm reservoir deliverability. This phase also includes 300 km² of 3D seismic acquisition and the drilling of two vertical exploration wells.

“Preparations are underway, with the workover anticipated to be completed around the end of the year and testing results expected around the end of Q1 2026. The BW-1 well test will inform the location for the 3D seismic and subsequent wells”, the company added.

The block, spanning 5,632 km², lies within the South Oman Salt Basin — a region that has yielded commercial discoveries elsewhere. As such, Block 54 is considered high-potential and strategically important for Oman’s onshore exploration efforts, as it remains relatively underexplored compared with neighbouring productive acreage.

