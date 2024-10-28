WASHINGTON-- GCC Secretary General Jassem Albudaiwi said on Saturday the historic and solid Gulf-US political relations set the basis for enhancing the ties at the economic and commercial levels.



Al-Budaiwi was speaking at the round-table discussion, organized by the Arab-American Chamber of Commerce, attended by experts, senior business executives. Al-Budaiwi also took part in the International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings.

Al-Budaiwi in his statement presented statistics and economic figures on how the GCC countries progressed at the economic level. He also touched on the means to promote the political-economic relations between the GCC and the US.



Other participants in the session affirmed in their presentation significance of these relations noting the necessity to establish sustainable partnerships to back up development in the Gulf region.

In the end of the session, Al-Budaiwi thanked David Hammoud, the chair of the chamber, for organizing the round-table discussion on enhancing the GCC-US economic relations.

