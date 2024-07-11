The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK that could be signed by the end of 2024.

The bloc’s Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi held a meeting with UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds in London on 10 July, discussing economic ties, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Albudaiwi noted a strong interest from the new British government to complete negotiation rounds.

The signing is seen as boosting cooperation between the GCC and UK under their strategic partnership.

Earlier discussions covered various topics of mutual interest, with a focus on advancing trade relations.

