Riyadh: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, confirmed that the joint GCC-European Union (EU) Ministerial Meeting to be held next October will discuss several issues that will contribute to strengthening relations between the two sides and serve common interests.



His remarks came during the GCC Secretary General’s meeting with the EU Special Envoy for the Gulf Region, Luigi Di Maio, today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the meeting, Albudaiwi congratulated Di Maio on his appointment to his new position, wishing him success.



Furthermore, the GCC chief stated that Di Maio conveyed the EU's regret, rejection, and condemnation of the burning the Holy Quran incident in Sweden, and that the EU, in its statement issued on this incident, stressed that the act does not in any way reflect its views.



The agenda of the joint GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting to be held in October was discussed, Albudaiwi said, stressing that the GCC and the EU are always striving to increase cooperation and develop relations, based on the previously signed GCC-EU Partnership Agreement.

He noted that the appointment of Di Maio as the first EU Special Envoy to the GCC countries is a clear indication of this.