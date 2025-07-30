MUSCAT: The total trade exchange between countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Hong Kong increased by 30.91% to reach a value of $14.4 billion in 2021, up from $11 billion in 2020, according to the GCC Statistics Center.

Exports from the GCC to Hong Kong witnessed a remarkable increase of 34.88% in 2021, amounting to a total of $11.6 billion in comparison to $8.6 billion in 2020.

Precious stones and metals, valued at $9.4 billion, made up 81% of exports. This was followed by miscellaneous commodities which made up for 6.1% of exports with a value of $0.7 billion.

Electrical machinery and equipment represented 5.2% of exports with a value of $0.6 billion, followed by clocks and watches which made up for 4.3% with a value of $0.5 billion.

Moreover, iron and steel exports and machinery and mechanical appliances exports both made up for 1.7% of exports with a value of $0.2 billion each.

On the other hand, imports from Hong Kong to the GCC increased 16.67% to reach a value of $2.8 billion in 2021 in comparison to the previous year.

Precious stones and metals represented a majority of imports (46.4%), with a value of $1.3 billion, followed by luggage and personal items which made up for 32.1% of imports with a value of $0.9 billion.

Apparel articles made up for 10.7% of imports with a total value of $0.3 billion, followed by other commodities made up for 7.2% of imports with a value of $0.2 billion.

