Muscat: The GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee today held its 120th meeting in Muscat under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Sultan Salim Al Habsi. The meeting was attended by GCC Ministers of Finance and Economy.

The meeting discussed the outcome of different meetings, including those of the GCC Central Bank Governors’ Committee, the GCC Customs Union Authority, the GCC Common Market Committee and the team tasked with analyzing G20 meetings.

The meeting also looked into regulations for exempting GCC industrial products from taxes, as well as the progress made in negotiations on the free trade agreement between GCC states and China.

Al Habsi underscored the significance of the meeting which, he said, focused on enhancing financial and economic cooperation and integration among GCC states. He called for more efforts to cement financial and economic cooperation as a measure to achieve the aspirations of GCC peoples.

