DUBAI- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, has met with David Gressly, United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, and Tim Lenderking, US Special Envoy for Yemen.

The meeting, which was also attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, touched upon the latest developments pertaining to international efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis that would end the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution that includes all Yemeni parties to ensure the establishment of stability and peace and strengthen prospects for prosperity and development in Yemen.

Dr. Gargash welcomed the formation of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, expressing hope that this step would contribute to advancing peace efforts through serious dialogue that addresses all matters related to the Yemeni issue.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.